Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi arrogant

New Delhi: Slamming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he called India a sleeping elephant in one of his statements, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi has so much of arrogance that is the reason why Modi stated that India was a sleeping elephant and he woke it up.

Addressing an event, Rahul Gandhi went on to say: “I was sitting during his Independence Day address. He said before the national flag that before he came, India was a sleeping elephant and he woke it up. How much arrogance he has. The Prime Minister of India cannot understand if India has strength, it is not due to an individual, if sweat has been given, it has been given by farmers, small businessmen, industrialists, judges, everybody together.”

Gandhi termed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah a “murder accused”.

He said it will be wrong to say that progress achieved by the country in the last 70 years had been brought by the Congress as people of country had worked for it and the party had only helped the process.

He said those who predicted that India will break were today saying it is the country that will show the future.

“How did this happen. Congress only helped but people of India did it. Congress brought people together, your parents did it, your ancestors did it by working in the fields and when the Prime Minister says that before he came nothing happened in this country, he is not saying this about Congress, he is insulting every Indian, his parents, grand parents. But the media is with him.