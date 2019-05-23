Rahul Gandhi leading from Wayanad by 58,000

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad in Kerala by over 58,000 votes after 12.20 per cent of the total votes had been counted. While Gandhi was nearing 90,000 votes, his nearest rival P.P. Suneer of the Left…
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad in Kerala by over 58,000 votes after 12.20 per cent of the total votes had been counted.
While Gandhi was nearing 90,000 votes, his nearest rival P.P. Suneer of the Left has just got over 30,000 votes.
