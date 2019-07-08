Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on July 10

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi will visit Amethi for the first time after he was defeated in his traditional Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the information given by the sources, Rahul Gandhi will be on a day’s visit to Amethi. His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was likely to accompany him.

Rahul Gandhi lost from his pocket borough in the Lok Sabha elections to Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani by 55,000 votes. Rahul Gandhi has represented Amethi for three consecutive terms, starting in 2004.

In this Lok Sabha election, the Congress bagged only one seat in Uttar Pradesh, with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi winning from Rae Bareli.