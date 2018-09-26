Rahul lashes out at Modi over unemployment

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Skill India programme by linking it with the Rafale deal, saying that the offset contract was given to a private company with no skills of making aircraft while millions of skilled youths face unemployment.

“PM’S Kill India Programme. Rs 30,000 crore stolen from HAL and given to a man with no skills in making aircraft. Meanwhile, millions of skilled youngsters face the highest unemployment rate in 20 years,” he tweeted, attaching a news report titled “Rate Of Unemployment In India Highest In 20 Years: Report”.

Gandhi’s remarks come a day after a noted private university in its report said that India’s structural transformation was slower than desired, resulting in a situation where there was an absolute decline in employment post-2013, with the unemployment rate among the youth now at 16 per cent.

