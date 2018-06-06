Rahul promises farm loan waiver in 10 days if Cong comes to power in MP

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today said that if his party is voted to power in Madhya Pradesh then it would waive farmers’ loans in just 10 days.

Addressing a rally here, Gandhi questioned the delay in filing a probe report into the death of seven farmers in police firing a year ago, alleging that the BJP government in the state had failed to provide security to farmers and address their concerns. Gandhi lashed out at the state and Central governments for ignoring the farm distress across the country.

“I assure you, when the Congress forms government in Madhya Pradesh, farmers’ loans will be written off within 10 days. The families of the farmers (killed in Mandsaur last year) will get justice in 10 days and we will take action against those responsible for the firing,” the Congress President said.

“The governments are of no use if they one cannot provide security to farmers and their families. A total of 1,200 farmers committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh. Did any rich person or their family member commit suicide who have lakhs of crores as debt,” he said, addressing the Kisan Samriddhi Sankalp Rally.