Rahul should remain Cong Prez: Baghel

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel today went on to say that he and other Congress Chief Ministers wanted Rahul Gandhi to remain the party President.

Speaking to reporters briefly before the start of a meeting between the Chief Ministers and Gandhi, Baghel said: “We all want Rahulji to remain the President. He should continue to provide the leadership.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had made similar remarks earlier on Monday but Gandhi told the media that he was firm on giving up the presidency in the wake of the Lok Sabha election disaster.

Also attending the meeting are Amarinder Singh from Punjab, Kamal Nath from Madhya Pradesh and V. Narayansamy from Puducherry.