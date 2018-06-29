Rahul takes on Modi on black money issue

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today hitting hard at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of black money said that PM had promised to bring back all illegal money stashed abroad but his government was now virtually saying that there was no illegal money in Swiss banks.

In a tweet, Gandhi referred to Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal’s remarks earlier in the day about the latest data released by the Swiss National Bank that showed a rise in Indian deposits last year.

Gandhi said that the Modi government had carried out demonetisation to supposedly curb black money but its stance now was totally different.

“In 2014, he said: I will bring back all the “BLACK” money in Swiss Banks and put Rs 15 lakh in each Indian bank account. In 2016, he said: Demonetisation will cure India of “BLACK” money. In 2018, he says: 50 per cent jump in Swiss Bank deposits by Indians, is “WHITE” money. No “BLACK” (money) in Swiss banks!” the Congress chief said.