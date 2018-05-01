Rahul targets Piyush Goyal again!

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today attacked Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal again over his sale of shares in a privately-held company at nearly 1,000 times the face value. The Congress President also targeted the media for being biased over reporting on Goyal. “Piyush Goyal’s, 48 CR. #FlashNet Scam is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed. The evidence is on the table,” Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday. “Yet, the media will not touch the story. It is a tragedy for our…

“Piyush Goyal’s, 48 CR. #FlashNet Scam is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed. The evidence is on the table,” Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.

“Yet, the media will not touch the story. It is a tragedy for our country when journalists entrusted to stand for the truth, will not speak #GoyalMustResign,” he added.

Last week, the Congress said Goyal and his wife sold the entire stocks of Flashnet Info Solutions (India) to Piramal Estates for an “astronomical price” of Rs 9,586 per share totalling Rs 48 crore, or 1,000 times the book value.