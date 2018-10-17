Rahul takes on Modi on women’s safety

Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on womens safety and taunted him over his “silence” while alluding to the allegations of sexual harassment against Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar.

Addressing an election rally, Gandhi targeted the Modi government at the Centre and the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state over unemployment, corruption and farmer suicides. “Fingers are being raised at Modi’s Minister, but our Prime Minister is silent,” Gandhi said.

This is probably the first time that Gandhi has made a veiled reference to Akbar in an election speech. The Congress has been demanding Akbar’s removal in the wake of several women journalists accusing him of sexual harassment and misconduct during his long stint as editor of various publications.

The allegations have been made as part of #MeToo movement. Akbar has rubbished allegations and has filed a criminal defamation suit.