Raid in UP & Delhi: NIA mobs IS suspects after finding bomb making materials

The National Investigation Agency detained ten IS suspects after raiding six places of New Delhi’s Salimpur and six places of Uttar Pardesh’s Amroha and finding out bomb making materials, remote control, rocket launcher and many illegal things which clearly depicted their malicious activities that could take place on a serious note.

While talking to the media, the NIA spokesperson said that the suspects were planning to make bombs in larger quantity in order to execute their alleged plan of dangerous explosions.

He also said that they were planning to attack politic leaders also and the police also found more than 100 smartphones from them. They were planning of a big serial bomb explosion and the mastermind of the planning is believed to be Mufti Suhail.

Raids were conducted at the Saidpur Imma village from where the NIA picked up three siblings — Idrees, Nafees and Anees — son of Shaheed Ahmad, who owns a welding shop at Dhanaura Adda.

Ahmad was also under the NIA’s radar and his house in Islam Nagar was raided.

One of the accused was a student of engineering and almost the entire team of accused aged from 20-30 and they belonged to a middle class family, according to the information given by the NIA spokesperson.

According to the NIA sources, there were five such teams in Delhi which were planning attacks on important offices in the national capital.

The NIA source said that questioning of those nabbed would reveal vital information about the module, their plans and handlers.