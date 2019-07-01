Rain disrupts life in Mumbai

Mumbai: According to the information given by the officials, a person was electrocuted as rain hits Mumbai for the fourth consecutive day, disrupting normal life and hitting air, road and rail traffic.

A 30-year-old man, Mohammed Ayub Kazi, was electrocuted inside his home in Shivajinagar, Govandi suburb in north-east Mumbai. He was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead.

Overnight heavy spells of rain inundated several areas in the city including Dadar, Sion, Matunga, Parel, Wadala and virtually halted all traffic movement, leading to huge traffic snarls across the city since daybreak.

Flights to and from Mumbai”s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were delayed by 35 minutes owing to heavy rain and low visibility, said an official.

Long-distance services on the Central Railway”s Mumbai-Pune sector were hit following the derailment of at least four wagons of a goods train between Jambrung and Thakurwadi in the Monkey Hill section of the Western Ghats early on Monday.

Several Mumbai-Pune trains were cancelled, some diverted and other long-distance trains hit at various locations en route as the CR made frantic efforts to restore normalcy.