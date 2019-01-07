Rains intensifies chill in Uttar Pradesh

According to the information given by the weather officials, a cold wave intensified across Uttar Pradesh on Monday, forcing the closure of schools in the state capital and some other places.

According to the officials, rains on Sunday added to the winter chill. While it was expected to be sunny on Monday, the weatherman said the winter chill would continue for the next few days.

More than four dozen trains were running behind their schedules and two others were cancelled. Fog has been reported from most highways and outskirts of cities and towns.

The maximum temperature recorded in the last 24-hours was 21 degrees Celsius while the minimum on Monday as 5.4 degrees celsius. State Met Director J.P. Gupta informed that the sudden chill was due to a western disturbance over the Himalayas. The Regional Met Office has predicted scanty rains with thundershowers at some places in the state.