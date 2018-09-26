Rains subside in Himachal, 1,500 tourists still stranded

The evacuation of over 1,500 tourists is on after the rains got subsided in Himachal Pradesh, there are people still stranded in snow-marooned Lahaul-Spiti district.

“There was no heavy rainfall in the state but precipitation at many places since Tuesday,” a Met official told media. Most rivers which were in spate saw a decline in water levels. Similar weather was likely to continue till Friday.

The government and the Indian Air Force (IAF) stepped up efforts to airlift the thousands stranded since September 22 after landslides in different spots snapped road links on the hills.

Early snowfall in the higher reaches and cloud bursts devastated large parts of the state between September 22 and 24. Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti were the worst affected districts.

“Once evacuated, the Indian Air Force and the state government helicopters will bring the rescued to Kullu town,” Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus Khan told media.