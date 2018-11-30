‘Raja Bhaiya’ to float new party Jansatta in Lucknow today

Six-time independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya will be launching his own outfit, Jansatta Party, in Lucknow’s Ramabai ground today and has made it clear that his party will contest the 2019 elections.

There will be huge support for him and to assist the same will be a special train, along with several buses and cars, has been booked to take supporters to the city. A notice board has also been put up at Garhi Manikpur Railway Station in Pratapgarh District about the schedule of train in which people can travel free of cost to Lucknow to witness the launch of new party.

Raghuraj’s supporters will reach the venue wearing unique t-shirts that will have his face printed in the front. The mega gathering is expected to fetch over a lakh visitors.

MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya is expected to take forward his political ambitions riding on the anti-Dalit agenda which he openly espoused at a press conference early this month.