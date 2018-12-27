Rajasthan cabinet update: CM Gehlot keeps key departments including Home, Finance and Personnel

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot kept key departments including Home, Finance and Personnel as Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh allocated portfolios to the Council of Ministers, three days after 23 ministers took oath.

The allocation of portfolios took place at 2 a.m., a statement said. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot gets PWD and Rural Development, the statement said.

General Administration, Information Technology and Telecommunications are also with Gehlot while Science and Technology, and Statistics have been allotted to Pilot.

B.D. Kalla has been given Power, Public Health Engineering, Culture and Archaeology, while Pratap Singh Khachariyawas got two departments — Transportation and Soldiers’ Welfare. Shanti Dhariwal has been given the Urban Development, Housing and Legal departments.