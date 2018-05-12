Rajasthan: Class 8 book calls Tilak as ‘father of terrorism’, sparks controversy

Jaipur: A Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) class 8 social studies book recently sparked a huge controversy after it mentioned freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak as the ‘father of terrorism’. The chapter ‘incidents of National Movement during 18th and 19th century’ in the book mentioned that "Tilak demonstrated a path towards national movement; therefore, he is called as the father of terrorism." The book further read: "Tilak clearly believed that we cannot achieve anything just by pleading the British…

Jaipur: A Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) class 8 social studies book recently sparked a huge controversy after it mentioned freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak as the ‘father of terrorism’.

The chapter ‘incidents of National Movement during 18th and 19th century’ in the book mentioned that “Tilak demonstrated a path towards national movement; therefore, he is called as the father of terrorism.”

The book further read: “Tilak clearly believed that we cannot achieve anything just by pleading the British officers. Through Shivaji and Ganpati festivals, Tilak aroused unique awareness in the country. He instilled the mantra of freedom among the masses, due to which he became a thorn in the eyes of the British.”

Talking about the issue and criticizing the statement in the book, Private School Association Director Kailash Sharma went on to say that describing Tilak as “father of terrorism” was highly condemning. He said that historians should be consulted before writing or making such controversial changes in textbooks.

The book, published by a Mathura-based publisher, was being used by private English-medium schools affiliated to the Rajasthan education board.