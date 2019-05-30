Rajasthan PTET Result 2019, How to Check PTET 2019 Result on official site ?

Rajasthan PTET Result 2019: The Government Dungar College, Bikaner, Rajasthan has declared the result for Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2019 today (May 30).

Rajasthan PTET Result 2019 Declared: PTET 2019 result has been declared by the authorities on the official website.Many students have appeared for the exam and their wait is over now as the result has been declared. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website and check the result. The PTET result has been declared in the online mode and can be checked on the website only. There is another way to check the result by clicking the link below:

Rajasthan PTET results 2019, The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites ptet2019.net and ptet2019.org

Check Rajasthan PTET 2019 Result on official site by Following these Steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan PET: ptet2019.net.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link ‘ Download PTET 2019 result’

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to log in to the account by using the registration number.

Step 4: Your PTET 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result and download the page for future use.