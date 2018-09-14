Rajkumar Hirani shares his bond with Sanjay Dutt

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani today said that he is not Sanjay Dutt’s close friend and he made the film because of his story. Recent release showed all aspects from Sanjay’s drug addiction, personal affairs, a jail term for possession of arms in connection with the 1993 serial blasts, to his bonds with his parents and friends.

Hirani’s “Sanju” delved into different aspects of the actor’s life but many felt that the film also left out a lot. The makers were even accused of whitewashing, media bashing and glorification.

“The film ‘Sanju’ has nothing to do with my relationship with Sanjay (Dutt). I could have made some other film may be ‘PK’ part two or another part of ‘3 Idiots’ but I got carried away by hearing his story,” Hirani said.

“I don’t think I am his best friend, I made the film because of his story,” Hirani told screenwriter Anjum Rajabali at the Indian Film and TV Directors Association’s (IFTDA) special masterclass on Wednesday here.

“Though I have done two films with him like ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ and ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ I have never partied with him. I do not come under his friend circle. He is close with Sanjay Gupta, Mahesh Manjrekar and those people,” added the filmmaker.