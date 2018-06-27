Rajkummar Rao is such a fantastic actor: Shraddha Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Stree’ along with Rajukummar Rao, said that Rajkummar is such a fantastic actor and that working with him is a dream come true for her.

“It’s the first time that I am doing a horror comedy. It was a lot of fun and Rajukummar Rao is such a fantastic actor. To work with him was a dream come true. I got so much to learn from him,” Shraddha said on the sidelines of the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards here.

Asked about her progress in the Saina Nehwal biopic, Shraddha told the media: “I have finished shooting for ‘Stree’. Now I am almost done shooting for ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu‘ and I am shooting for ‘Saaho’. Those are the films are on floors right now. The Saina Nehwal biopic will happen later this year.”