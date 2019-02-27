Rajnath discusses internal security in high-level meeting

We want to live with peace with all our neighbors: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting here to discuss internal security, a day after the Indian Air Force (IAF) bombed the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit’s biggest training camp in Pakistan.

The issues discussed in the meeting included the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, intelligence inputs after Tuesday’s air strikes and further strategy, said sources.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intellligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Anil Kumar Dhasmana were present in the meeting along with other senior officials.

