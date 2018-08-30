Rajnath Singh promises maximum support and help: Antony

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured a delegation of Kerala lawmakers “maximum support and help” to the state, which has been hit by the worst floods in a century.

Former Kerala Chief Minister A.K. Antony told the media that Rajnath Singh gave the assurance when the delegation called on him.

“He suggested that (Chief Minister Pinarayi) Vijayan should visit Delhi, maybe after a week or so, and sit with him to finalise how and what needs to be done as far as rehabilitation is concerned,” said Antony.

The Congress MPs also called on other cabinet ministers including Radha Mohan Singh, Ram Vilas Paswan and J.P. Nadda. The Kerala flood disaster has claimed 483 lives and caused massive destruction.