Rakesh Roshan diagnosed with early stage cancer, Hrithik shares heart-warming picture

Mumbai: After Bollywood veteran actress Sonali Bendre shared the heart-breaking news of suffering from cancer, veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan has also been diagnosed with early stage throat cancer recently and he will be going through a surgery soon.

Confirming the news on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan shared a heart-warming picture with father Rakesh Roshan and captioned the image as: “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him.”

Here is the picture:-

Earlier than this, Rakesh Roshan’s daughter Sunaina was diagnosed with cervical cancer but she fought the disease and emerged as the winner. She also wrote a blog post of how Hrithik helped her fight this and he continuously stood next to her in difficult times.

On the other hand, Rakesh Roshan is considered to be one of the best directors in the Bollywood industry. He has given films like ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’, ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, ‘Karan Arjun’ to name a few, these were few films that wrote history of the industry.