Rakhi Sawant has some shocking revelation to make about casting couch

Rakhi Sawant today made several revelations about the casting couch and said that she was also a victim of casting couch she further talked about the sexual harassment of strugglers in the film industry.

“When I was a struggler, yes I did face the casting couch. But it wasn’t as if every producer or director I approached was guilty. As in every walk of life, there is sexual corruption in the film industry also. As far as I was concerned, this was just in the beginning. But I had talent and I didn’t have to give in. I learnt to say no. And I used my talent as an artiste to make my way through life. I suggest all strugglers to have patience and not surrender to the temptation of shortcuts,” she said.

Rakhi completely supports Saroj Khan in the opinion that there is no coercion involved when sexual favours are exchanged.

“Nobody rapes anyone in this film industry. It’s all consensual and voluntary. In this, I fully support Sarojji. At least she has spoken her mind and let the world know the truth. People in Bollywood don’t speak out the truth about the casting couch although it is happening right here in front of their eyes. They feel they are making their way up why should they bother with what’s happening around them? I really admire Sarojji for letting the world know the reality that they have to face every day. Sarojji has seen what goes here. I totally agree with her.”