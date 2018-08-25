Raksha Bandhan 2018: Wishes, quotes, messages for Raksha Bandhan

India is known to be one of the richest countries in heritage, cultures and festivals, different colours depict different cultures and festivals that are celebrated with utmost enthusiasm. The festive season have begun in India and one of the widely celebrated festivals Raksha Bandhan is on its way, it is that one festival that symbolizes the love between siblings while on this day a sister ties a sacred thread, called Rakhi, on her brother’s wrist and prays for his long life. The brother also promises to be there for her sister.

Make this Raksha Bandhan extra special for your siblings by wishing them in a different way with extra-ordinarily meaningful quotes. Here are few such messages:-

Thank you for being the pillar of my strength always. I am blessed to have you as my brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Brothers are like streetlights along the road,they not make distance any shorter but they light up the whole path and make the walk worthwhile..Happy Rakhi Bro.

Times and money changes many things. Be our love and the bond we share never changes. This Rakhi brings all my blessings, love and care for you!

“Brothers are like streetlights along the road, they don’t make distance any shorter but they light up the path and make the walk worthwhile.”

God sent in my life a beautiful Gift it was a Sister. In good times or bad ones, you’re ready to extend your help and support. Thanks for all you done for me.” Happy Rakhi Sister..

On this special day, I want to wish u a long life with lots of happiness always. Even though we stay far apart, you are always in my mind and heart.

Intelligent and beautiful as you are, my sister is the best. On this Raksha Bandhan I just want to let you know that I am proud of you. Happy Raksha Bandhan !!!

Sister,you are like a fragrant rose.

Sister, you are the greatest gift of life.

Sister,you lift my spirit to newer heights.

Sister, you make me feel special always.

Always enjoyed teasing you and pulling your braid but you never complained. I made undue demands and you pampered me fulfilling them. You scolded me whenever I did anything wrong. Your mere not talking to me was the greatest punishment ever. Today is the time I wish to express the gratitude for whatever you did for me. I owe my success to you as much to our parents Happy Rakhi.

My friend, my teacher, my guardian angel..

some of the many ways you are a part of my life.

Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhaiya.