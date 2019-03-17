Rakul Preet has something to say about her co-star Sidharth

Actor Rakul Preet Singh today shared her thoughts regarding working with actor Sidharth Malhotra once again and said that it’s fun to work him.

Both will be seen working together in the upcoming film “Marjaavaan”. They had earlier worked together in the 2018 action-thriller film “Aiyaary”.

Rakul talking to media stated: “It is fun to work with someone you know you get along well with. Sidharth and I hit it off well during ‘Aiyaary’ because he is from Delhi and so am I. He is a very grounded, nice boy and fun to work with. I think that equation definitely shows on screen.”

Directed by Milap Zaveri, “Marjaavaan” is an action-thriller. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role.

Rakul describes her role as “very different”.