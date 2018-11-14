Rakul Preet to be seen in ‘Marjaavaan’ with Sidharth Malhotra

Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming film “Marjaavaan” directed by Milap Zaveri.

An elated Rakul took to Twitter to announce the news and wrote: “Super happy to announce my next in Hindi ‘Marjaavaan’! Milap Zaveri let’s kill it!”

Welcoming Rakul Preet, Zaveri wrote: Gives me great joy to welcome the gorgeous and talented Rakulpreet to ‘Marjaavaan’. Dialoguebaazi and dhamaka en route!”

The film will also star Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria, who is making her Bollywood debut with “Student Of The Year 2”.

The film reunites Zaveri with Riteish and Sidharth after four years after “Ek Villain”, which was written by the filmmaker. The other details of the film are still under wraps.