Ram Nath Kovind launches Solar Charkha Mission

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind today launched the Solar Charkha Mission under which the government will disburse a subsidy of Rs 550 crore to thousands of artisans and therefore employment will be generated in rural areas.

Under this mission, the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) will cover 50 clusters and each cluster will employ 400 to 2,000 artisans.

While launching the mission during the event of Udyam Sangam — National MSME Conclave — on World MSME Day, Kovind said that it will generate employment in rural areas and contribute to the green economy, according to an official statement.

“The MSME sector is leveraging the demographic dividend of the country and promoting inclusive growth in rural and backward areas. MSME sector accounts for around 60 per cent employment in India.”

He said that there are 6.5 crore MSME units across the country employing over 11 crore people and contributing over 10 per cent growth which is higher than heavy industrial units.