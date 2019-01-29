Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay homage to Fernandes

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi along with many others from across political lines paid homage to former Union Minister George Fernandes, who died on Tuesday after prolonged illness.

Modi called the 88-year-old long-time socialist a “fiery trade union leader”, who resisted the Emergency “tooth and nail”, while Kovind described him as a “champion of democracy”.

The President said he was distressed to learn of Fernandes’ death, who served India in many capacities, including as the Railway and Defence Minister.