Rana Daggubati believes in getting involved in content

Actor Rana Daggubati today talking to media shared his opinion and mentioned says he falls in a category of neutral actors, and has always believed in getting involved in content with no regional barriers. "I interestingly fall under a category of neutral actors and filmmakers who have been constantly involved in content with no regional barriers," Rana told media. "'Baahubali' was really the film that broke most barriers of what regional cinema can do nationally. I hope that more films…

Actor Rana Daggubati today talking to media shared his opinion and mentioned says he falls in a category of neutral actors, and has always believed in getting involved in content with no regional barriers.

“I interestingly fall under a category of neutral actors and filmmakers who have been constantly involved in content with no regional barriers,” Rana told media.

“‘Baahubali’ was really the film that broke most barriers of what regional cinema can do nationally. I hope that more films like these are made, and can make the impact that ‘Baahubali’ was able to,” added the actor, who is pushing content of all type with his Kwan South, a joint venture with Kwan Entertainment.

The actor, who has worked in the southern film industry as well as in Bollywood, feels it is important to find content that is nationally applicable.

“I was able to find that very early into my career because I started working in the films at a very young age. In the process of filmmaking, language is only one of the aspects, content has always been neutral,” he said.

Rana is known for his portrayal of an evil king pitted against his cousin brother in the “Baahubali” franchise, and as a naval officer in “Ghazi”. He has also lent his voice to the character of supervillain Thanos for the Telugu version of Hollywood film “Avengers: Infinity War”.