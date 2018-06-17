Ranbir Kapoor is thorough professional, amazing: Karishma Tanna

Mumbai: Bollywood and television actress Karishma Tanna who is presently seen in the television’s hit show ‘Naagin 3’ and is also gearing up for the release for her upcoming movie ‘Sanju’, said that actor Ranbir Kapoor is a thorough professional and is amazing to work with.

While speaking to the media when asked how she would describe Ranbir Kapoor, Tanna said, “He is amazing, a thorough professional and a brat. He’s a lot of fun on the set. He has very good humour, talks well and a lovely guy to work with.”

‘Sanju’ is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma. The film is slated to release on June 29.