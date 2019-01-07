Ranveer-Deepika are all smiles as they return from their honeymoon| SEE PICS

Mumbai: The happy-go-lucky couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who went out for their honeymoon ahead of the New Year, were spotted at the airport hand-in-hand while returning back from their honeymoon trip.

Ranveer has apparently celebrated Deepika’s 33rd birthday during their trip although no such pictures are out yet but Deepika made sure to give surprise to their fans on her birthday by launching her own website.

The duo got married in Italy in the grandest manner and the pictures from the weddings were definitely a long wait for their fans as the guests invited at the wedding were not allowed to carry their smartphones along. As soon as the pictures were out on the internet, hashtag DeepVeer Ki Shaadi became the most trending and searched key word.

Since the time the duo got married, their airports looks are giving couple goals to everyone out there. Recent pictures from the airport while the couple returned back from their honeymoon are way too cute. Both could not stop smiling and showed a gentle gesture by waving hands to the paparazzi.

Here are the pictures:-