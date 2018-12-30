Ranveer-Deepika out for their Honeymoon trip hand in hand| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Bollywood’s most ravishing couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in the most grandest manner recently followed by at least five receptions for their friends, family and Bollywood buddies and after having been asked several times as to when the couple would leave for their honeymoon trip the couple is finally out for their trip.

Many a time Deepika have been asked about their honeymoon plans but she has always either turned down the question or has said that both of them have some work commitments and once they are done with it they will think about it.

Here are the airport pictures of the two:-