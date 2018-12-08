Ranveer-Deepika’s reception was graced by Aishwarya Rai’s dance| SEE PICS

Mumbai: One of the most awaited and talked about weddings in the Bollywood industry happened to be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage which was a one week gala affair for the couple. The duo got married in Italy and hosted a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood buddies while their reception was graced by Aishwarya Rai’s dance.

It seemed as if the entire industry was waiting for this year’s grandest marriage. Almost everyone from the industry showed up to their reception but only few images from the reception party went viral and amongst which was, the Bachchan family putting on their dancing shoes on the dance floor with Ranveer and Deepika.

Here are the pics:-