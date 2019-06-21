Ranveer Singh impressed with Deepika Padukone’s image caption

Actor Ranveer Singh is impressed with the photograph caption by his wife actress Deepika Padukone and replied “Shuddh desi caption” on her Instagram post.

Deepika on Thursday night shared an image of herself wearing a bright green ensemble and captioned it: “Vishisht aakriti dharan karna (to take on a special shape) wearing @ashishstudio.”

Ranveer, who is currently busy shooting for “83”, replied: “Shuddh desi caption.”

Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in the upcoming film “’83”.

“’83” will trace India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika will essay his wife Romi.

Deepika has also wrapped up “Chhapaak”, where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.