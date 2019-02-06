Ranveer Singh jump into a crowd of fans during Gully Boy promotions, ends up hurting people| Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Gully Boy’, have been grabbing headlines ever since the trailer of the movie was out and his promotional activities are always a talk of the town but this time while promoting his movie ‘Gully Boy’ he jumped into a crowd of fans and ended up hurting people. His unplanned jump into the crowd was trolled miserably on the internet while users called it overacting and a careless sign.

A news report in Mid-day shows pictures from the event in which a few women can be seen lying on the floor after taking a fall. One is even seen tending to her hurt head. “Grow up Ranveer Singh and stop your childish antics,” wrote a Twitter user, sharing the news clipping online. “Tbh, I was there I wouldn’t have tried to catch you. Humpty would have suffered a great fall,” wrote another.

Here is the video:-