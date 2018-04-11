Ranveer Singh wears his energy all the time: Ayushmann

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Badhaai Ho’ alongside Sanya Malhotra was when asked about the most stylish actors in terms of fashion, he said Ranveer Singh wears his energy all the time and that reflects his clothes and styling as well. While speaking to the media, when asked about the most stylish and experimental actor in terms of fashion in Industry, Ayushmann went on to say: “Ranveer Singh is the most…

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Badhaai Ho’ alongside Sanya Malhotra was when asked about the most stylish actors in terms of fashion, he said Ranveer Singh wears his energy all the time and that reflects his clothes and styling as well.

While speaking to the media, when asked about the most stylish and experimental actor in terms of fashion in Industry, Ayushmann went on to say: “Ranveer Singh is the most energetic actor around and that reflects in his clothes and styling as well, only he can carry that because of his energy.”

“He wears his energy all the time. Of course, I am calmer version; my styling will be more calm and subtle. So I think it depends on your mood and personality,” he said.

Ayushmann Khurrana looks dapper on the cover, which is his second spread with the magazine.