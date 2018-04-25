Ranveer Singh’s Switzerland trip will be an amazing affair!

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh today said that he likes visiting Switzerland and is his kind of country. Actor is also the first Indian ambassador for Switzerland Tourism, will be visiting the Lake Geneva region. "Switzerland... It's my kind of country! No matter how many times you visit, there's always something new to explore. This time around I'm visiting the Lake Geneva region... This part of Switzerland is quite a hidden gem that I can't wait to discover," Ranveer said in…

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh today said that he likes visiting Switzerland and is his kind of country. Actor is also the first Indian ambassador for Switzerland Tourism, will be visiting the Lake Geneva region.

“Switzerland… It’s my kind of country! No matter how many times you visit, there’s always something new to explore. This time around I’m visiting the Lake Geneva region… This part of Switzerland is quite a hidden gem that I can’t wait to discover,” Ranveer said in a statement.

The region includes the Montreux also called “the pearl of Swiss Riviera”, Lausanne — the Olympic capital, surrounded by vineyards, a trio of hills rolling down to the lake and a medieval cathedral; and Lavaux, a Unesco world heritage site.

The actor, 32, says he is looking forward to a “relaxing vacation”. “While gorging on some amazing food and as always letting my hair down and having some fun under the Swiss sun,” he added.