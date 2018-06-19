Rapping along with dance, comedy is not taken seriously in India: Badshah

Mumbai: Bollywood and Punjabi famous rapper Badshah who will next be seen judging the second season of new reality show ‘Dil Hai Hindustani 2’, said that rapping along with dance and stand-up comedy is not taken seriously as an art form in India.

Badshah was interacting with the media at the launch of Star Plus channel’s forthcoming reality show along with singer Sunidhi Chauhan, said: “Rapping along with dance and stand-up comedy is not taken seriously as an art form in India and this misconception should change.”

“That is one of the main reasons why I have chosen to be a judge on the show. But apart from that, I’m here to have fun as well, and have a better connection with the audience,” he added.

The rapper is also gearing up to produce Bollywood and Punjabi movies and also launching a web series soon through his production house.

Sunidhi and Badshah will be judging the second season of the reality show “Dil Hai Hindustani”, along with Bollywood singer and composer Pritam.

The show, which first aired in January 2017, provides a platform for people from all over the world and of varying age groups to showcase their talent in Indian music.