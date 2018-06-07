Rashtrapati Bhavan not to host an Iftar party this year

As per the information given by the officials, there will not be any Iftar party hosted this time by the Rashtrapati Bhawan after a gap of a decade. There had been occasions when Iftar parties have been traditionally hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

There was not party during the tenure of APJ Abdul Kalam, who was the president from 2002-2007, officials said.

“After the President took over office, he decided there would be no religious celebrations or observances in a public building such as Rashtrapati Bhavan on taxpayer expense. This is in keeping with the principles of a secular state and applies to all religious occasions, irrespective of religion,” said Ashok Malik, Press Secretary to the president.

Iftar is the breaking of the ‘roza’ (fast) that is observed by the Muslims during the month of Ramzan.