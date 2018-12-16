‘RC 390’ spotted testing in Europe, details here!

One of the famous automobile companies KTM which has launched so many new editions but this time it is planning to update the all new ‘RC 390’ and it has already been spotted testing in Europe and it looks completely different from the current model.

The instrument cluster will be an all-new unit and it comes with all the functionality of Duke 390 cluster, which includes a high-resolution screen, Bluetooth connectivity and all the usual information like speedometer, tachometer, odometer, fuel gauge, trip meter, gear shift indicator and more.

The fuel tank also appears to be a bigger one and it was needed as the current model gets a small one when compared to competitors. The RC 390 retains the split seat set up but the width of the seat has increased and the rear also gets new LED tail lamps with a new design. The RC 390 also retains the trellis frame for excellent handling.

KTM is expected to make some changes for the suspension as the front will get a new WP unit and mono shock at the rear. The tuning will be different as the company want to improve comfort without compromising on the razor-sharp handling, which the RC 390 is famous for. The wheels appear to be the same one from the current model.

The RC 390 will be powered by the same 373 cc single cylinder engine, but it will be updated to meet upcoming BSVI emission norms and puts out 43 bhp of power and 37 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and the company will offer dual-channel ABS system. KTM will debut new RC 390 at next year’s EICMA and India launch in 2020.