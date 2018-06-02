Ready to keep wickets if team needs: Rahul

Indian batsmen Lokesh Rahul today said that he is ready to keep wickets in case team needs for the upcoming one-off Test against Afganistan. "I took it up as a challenge and worked on keeping. It's a team sport and you have to be ready to take up the role that the team wants," Rahul said. Saha remains unsure of his participation in the Test starting from June 14 in Bengaluru because of the injury he suffered in the Indian…

Indian batsmen Lokesh Rahul today said that he is ready to keep wickets in case team needs for the upcoming one-off Test against Afganistan.

“I took it up as a challenge and worked on keeping. It’s a team sport and you have to be ready to take up the role that the team wants,” Rahul said.

Saha remains unsure of his participation in the Test starting from June 14 in Bengaluru because of the injury he suffered in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 25.

“I am always open to the challenge of dual responsibility. I have been training hard and will take up the role if the team demands the same,” Rahul, who is also a wicketkeeper, told media.

When quizzed about the new role in the cash-rich league, Rahul said: “This wasn’t the first time that I took on a dual responsibility. I knew it will be hard on the body, as I don’t keep regularly through the year but that’s what you do seeing the demand of the team.”

