Real or Fake? Bollywood’s five darkest secret you must know

Mumbai: Bollywood industry is that one industry where secrets are no longer secrets as any darkest secrets; be it real or fake are not kept. In the recent past, Bollywood actors have expressed their rage and discomfort on not been given privacy in their personal lives as the paparazzi leaves the stars with very little privacy every now and then.

Well, we present to you some inside secrets of Bollywood stars as revealed by their peers:-

1. There are very less people who know about Aamir Khan allegedly having a love child with Bollywood writer Jessica Hines who meet him on the sets of ‘Gulaam’. However, the actor has already refused to have possibility of any love child.

2. Ssshhh, now this is a secret! Did you know that Sonakshi Sinha resemble Bollywood veteran actress Reena Roy? Yes, her striking resemblance to Reena Roy gave rise to the rumor that made people believe Sonakshi Sinha is in fact Reena Roy’s daughter and not Poonam Sinha’s.

3. YES! Rumour is that Salman Khan gifted Jacqueline a 3 crore flat in Mumbai. Not only that, but many sources have seen Salman and Jacqueline drive off to his Panvel farm house. Something is certainly buzzing here!

4. Kagana Ranaut had an extra marital affair with Bollywood actor, Aditya Pancholi. He in fact used to even hit her on occassions, but Kangana stuck around with him as she wanted to work it out in Bollywood. Sad.

5. Not many people know that Bollywood superstar, Hrithik Roshan has hired a personal life coach after his divorce with Suzanne Khan. Hrithik Roshan felt the need of someone professional to get over his messy divorce.