‘Realme 2’ launched in India: Price, specifications and other details!

Realme is the sub-brand of famous Chinese multi-national company Oppo and is known to be one of the most trusted smartphone brands. Talking about its latest launch, the brand has unveiled its new phone ‘Realme 2’ in India at Rs. 8, 990 and Rs. 10, 990 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model respectively. Specifications:- 1. Display- 6.2-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) 2. Internal storage- 256GB 3. RAM- 3GB/ 4GB RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage 4. Rear camera- 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture) 5. Front camera- 8-megapixel sensor with fixed focus, an f/2.2 aperture, and an 85-degree wide-angle lens 6. Powered by- octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC 7. Weight- 156.2×75.6×8.2mm and weighs 168 grams 8. Colour options- Diamond Black and Diamond Red colour options 9. Connectivity front- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack 10. Battery- 4,230mAh

