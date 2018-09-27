Realme 2 Pro launched: Specs, price and other details!

Latest commenced smartphone company Realme recently launched ‘Realme 2’ last month and now it has come up with another smartphone ‘Realme 2 Pro’ which it has launched in India and priced it at Rs. 13, 990. The smartphone will be available in Black Sea, Blue Ocean, and Ice Lake colour options.

Specifications:-

Coming to optics, the Realme 2 Pro sports a dual camera setup – one 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 1/2.8-inch Sony IMX398 sensor, 1.12-micron pixel size, and 6P lens. It supports 4K video recording at 30fps, and another 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor as well with f/2.0 aperture, and AI Beauty 2.0 for better selfies. As is the case with all the smartphones nowadays, there are AI features in the camera app for portrait mode, multi-frame noise reduction, and scene recognition. The phone also supports AR stickers on both the front and rear cameras.

Sensors on board the Realme 2 Pro include light and distance sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, and geomagnetic sensor. The Realme 2 Pro dimensions are at 156.7×74.0x8.5mm, and it weighs 174 grams. The Realme 2 Pro packs a 3,500mAh battery, slightly less than Realme 2, which integrated a 4,230mAh battery. Connectivity options include USB OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, GPS, and more.