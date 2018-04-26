Reasons why you should buy newly launched ‘Ford Freestyle’!

The world famous automobile company Ford which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new ‘Ford Freestyle’ at a starting price of Rs 5.09 lakh and goes up to Rs 7.89 lakh. Ford India president and managing director Anurag Mehrotra went on to say: “We wanted to offer a crossover to our consumer that didn’t just have cladding around it but a real SUV (sports utility vehicle) feel.” The Ford Freestyle…

The world famous automobile company Ford which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new ‘Ford Freestyle’ at a starting price of Rs 5.09 lakh and goes up to Rs 7.89 lakh.

Ford India president and managing director Anurag Mehrotra went on to say: “We wanted to offer a crossover to our consumer that didn’t just have cladding around it but a real SUV (sports utility vehicle) feel.”

The Ford Freestyle is available in four variants — Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Titanium+ — in both petrol and diesel options, and bookings for the car opened on April 7. The top-end Titanium+ petrol has been priced at Rs 6.94 lakh while the diesel version comes with a price tag of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The pricing of the Freestyle is extremely competitive and in tune with Ford’s newfound mantra of trying to price its cars and spare parts rather aggressively. Hyundai’s i20 for instance is priced between Rs 5.34 lakh and Rs 9.15 lakh. Historically Ford in India had a reputation of being an expensive brand to buy and own.

The company is clearly trying to shed that image. The company’s compact SUV the EcoSport’s facelift model was, in fact, launched late last year with a host of updates, yet without any price hike compared to the earlier generation.

We drove the car earlier this month and literally pushed it to its limits. You can read about what we thought of the Freestyle here.

Compared to the Ford Figo, the Freestyle gets a new grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, black inserts in headlamps, new fog lamp housings and roof rails giving it a distinctive character. Its lower body cladding complete with front and rear skid plates adds a rugged touch.

The car also has a higher ground clearance of 190mm and larger 15-inch wheels, offering some off-roading capabilities which come in handy on broken Indian roads as well.