Recharge plans compared: Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL vs Jio

In order to take on top notch telecom companies, various famous telecom operators have been grabbing headlines every now and then because of its competent and affordable recharge plans. In the recent survey of the recharge plans of Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone and Reliance Jio have been compared.

Rs. 199 recharge plan of Airtel

Under this pack, Airtel offers 39.2 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Rs. 98 prepaid recharge pack of BSNL

Under this pack, BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited offers 39 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. The pack is valid for a period of 26 days. However, BSNL’s plan does not offer calling benefits.

Rs. 199 prepaid recharge pack of Vodafone

Under this pack, Vodafone offers 39.2 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Rs. 149 prepaid recharge pack of Reliance Jio

Under this pack, Reliance Jio offers 42 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps.