Record online sales for Flipkart, Amazon this festive season

India’s leading e-tailer Flipkart and along with the American online shopping venture Amazon have claimed record online sales ahead of Dusshera and Diwali festivals.

“We made a record-breaking business during the five-day sales festival on October 10-14 in diverse categories, including smartphones, electronic gadgets, home appliances, furniture and fashion,” Flipkart said in a statement on Thursday.

The Indian arm of Amazon also said it had record sales across categories during its great Indian festival celebration from October 10-15, with a 12-hour prime early access to its prime members. “We had an overwhelming response to the fifth edition of the fest, with sales in the first 36 hours surpassing the first wave of last year and exceeded our plans,” said the city-based Amazon.

Both have, however, admitted that maximum sales were in the smart phones category, followed by televisions, laptops, home appliances and fashion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV).

“We accounted for half of the e-tailer industry’s GMV, driven by higher sales in mobiles and fashion verticals, which grew 70 per cent and 78 per cent,” said Flipkart.

“Smart-phones had their biggest season, with Xiaomi selling over 1 million devices in a day followed by OnePlus with sales of Rs 400 crore in a day and premium phones sales exceeding a month of all India online sales,” said Amazon India head Amit Agarwal.