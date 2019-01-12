Redmi Note 7 disclosed: Specs, price and other details!

One of the most famous smartphone company Redmi which is known to be giving exquisite features and camera, have unveiled its all new smartphone ‘Redmi Note 7’ in China priced at Rs. 10,300 while the smartphone will go on sale on from January 15, and will be made available in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options.

As for hardware, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB options with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac.

The Redmi Note 7 measures at 159.21×75.21×8.1mm, and weighs 186 grams. Lastly, sensors on board the Redmi Note 7 include gyroscope, accelerometer, distance sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, vibration motor, and infrared sensor.