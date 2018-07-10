Release date of Bhaiyyaji Superhitt is out!

Actor Sunny Deol has unveiled the first look of his film “Bhaiaji Superhit”, and announced that the film will be released on October 19, 2019.

Sunny Deol took to the micro blogging site Twitter and posted a picture of the film’s poster on his account, and wrote: “Sirf aap ke liye, ye hai ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’ gang ki pehli jhalak (Just for you, this is the first glimpse of the film’s gang).”

Along with Sunny, the action comedy film will feature Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel, Sanjai Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mukul Dev, Pankaj Tripathi and Pankaj Jha.

Sunny is seen holding two guns in the poster, and sports funky sunglasses as he is flanked by Arshad and Shreyas on either side. They add to the quirk element with their colourful shades too, suggesting that the film will be high on entertainment value. “Bhaiaji Superhit” is being directed by Neerraj Pathak.