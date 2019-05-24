Release date of film ‘Khamoshi’ pushed ahead

Release date of Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia’s “Khamoshi” has been shifted to June 14 to avoid a clash with “Devi 2”, earlier the movie was slated to release on May 31.

In the film, Tamannaah plays a deaf and mute girl. The step was taken so that both the movies can enjoy equal box office success, read a statement.

Saurabh Mishra of PYX Film said that June 14 was the “best option for us and was a collective decision taken by the cast and our distributors”.

“When Tamannaah and Prabhudheva suggested the change we instantly agreed to it as we did not want the audience to choose between two movies with the same actors. It was a better alternative,” he added.

“Devi 2”, a horror comedy, is a sequel to the 2016 film “Devi”. The film features Prabhudheva, Tamannaah, Nandita Swetha, Dimple Hayati, Kovai Sarala, RJ Balaji and Saptagiri.